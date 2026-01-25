Vadya reaches semis at State Table Tennis Championship

Vadya Chawla advanced to the men’s singles semifinals, defeating Pankaj Sidana in a closely contested match on the opening day of the UTT 38th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships, held at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. Chawla won the first game 11-3, then battled through a tight second game, clinching it 14-12. Sidana responded with a 5-11 win, but Chawla regained control to close out the match 11-5.

In other quarterfinal matches, Vikas Guleria defeated Krish Gupta 11-5 11-8 11-8, Arnav Aggarwal ousted Vishal Garg 11-8 11-9 12-10 and Pritish Sood outplayed Sahil Sharma 11-8 13-11 11-8.

In the women’s quarterfinals, Vani Sharma ousted Prabhleen Kaur without facing any trouble 11-5 11-8 11-8, and Pelf defeated Teetiksha 11-5 11-8 11-7. Neha Singh moved into the last-four by defeating Sherell Chhabra 11-8 11-5 11-8 and Princi Chahal returned from a game down to defeat Anjali Sharma 7-11 11-5 11-6 11-8.

In the team event semifinals, the women’s team of DAV Club defeated Champions TT Club B, and Champions TT Club defeated Hustlers TT Academy by identical scores of 3-0 each. In quarterfinals, DAV Club defeated Sector 34 Sports complex 3-0, while Champions TT Club (B Team) overpowered Positive TT Club 3-1. Hustlers TT Academy defeated Sector 34 Sports Complex by a hair-line margin of 3-2 and Champions TT Club posted a 3-0 win over TT Hall Sector 23. In the men’s semis, the host team of Sector 50 Complex posted a 3-2 win over Champions Club, Panjab University, and Sector 23 TT Hall posted a 3-1 win over Champions TT Club. In quarterfinals, Sector 50 Champs posted 3-0 win over Sports complex Sector 34, Champions Club ousted Table Tennis with Champions 3-2, and the Sector 23 TT Hall beat Hustlers TT Academy 3-1. Champions TT Club posted a 3-0 win over Sector 50 Champs.