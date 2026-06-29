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Home / Chandigarh / Vadya wins gold in UT ranking table tennis

Vadya wins gold in UT ranking table tennis

Event held at the Sector 23 Sports Complex

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Vadya plays a shot at the Sector 23 Sports Complex in Chandigarh.
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Vadya Chawla of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, won the boys’ U-17 title by posting a comeback 7-11 11-9 11-3 11-9 win over Ankush Kumar of DAV Public School, Sector 8, during the ongoing UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Championship, at the Sector 23 Sports Complex here.

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Earlier, in the semi-finals, Kumar overpowered Mehtab D 11-9 12-10 11-3 and Chawla defeated Arpit Bhatia 8-11 12-10 11-8 11-9. The quarterfinal run for both the finalist also remained an easy passage with Kumar defeating Abhinav K 13-11 7-11 11-4 11-4 and Chawla posting 11-6 12-10 11-9 win over Parth Malhotra. Mehtab defeated Divpratap Singh 11-5 8-11 11-6 11-7 and Bhatia ousted Daivik Guleri 11-9 11-5 11-7.

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Vani of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the girls’ U-17 title by recording an easy 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over Sherell of Delhi Public School, Sector 40. In semis, Vani defeated Bhawani Kalia 12-10 11-5 11-7 and Sherell stunned Sanidhya 11-7 11-3 11-7.

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Earlier, Sanidhya posted an 8-11 11-7 13-11 11-7 win over Teetiksha, and Sherell defeated Saanvi Mehra 11-6 11-7 10-12 11-7. Bhavani Kalia also moved ahead by defeating Aanya Garg 11-9 11-9 11-3 and Vani defeated Sanvi Midha 11-4 11-9 11-7.

After winning the U-13 title, Priyanshi of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, defeated Idhika Bansal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, with a 12-10 12-10 11-6 verdict to bag the second gold medal of the tournament in the U-15 category. Priyanshi defeated Mihika Mahajan 12-10 3-11 13-11 11-8 and Idhika outplayed Avni Gupta 11-3 1-11 11-4 12-10 to set-up the title clash.

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Earlier, in quarterfinals, Avni defeated Tisha 11-6 11-7 16-14, Idhika outplayed Ira 11-6 11-7 11-5, Mihika beat Prisha Gupta 11-7 11-13 12-14 11-6 11-6 and Priyanshi defeated Bhavisha 13-11 11-5 5-11 11-8.

Ekampreet of Gillco International School, Kharar, bagged the boys’ U-15 championship by posting a 11-13 11-9 11-8 11-8 win over Arpit Bhatia of St John’s High School, Sector 26. Before the final, Bhatia defeated Divit Bansal 11-3 11-4 10-12 11-3 and Ekampreet ousted Mehtab Saini after a see-saw battle 11-7 9-11 11-6 11-13 11-9. In the Round of Eight, Saini defeated Ojas 11-6 11-7 11-7, Bansal logged a narrow 11-8 4-11 11-3 9-11 13-11 win over Nandan, and Bhatia struggled to beat Parth Malhotra 7-11 11-9 9-11 12-10 11-6. Ekampreet easily defeated Daksh 11-6 11-9 11-9.

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