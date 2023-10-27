Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

A vagabond, along with his entire belongings, is living in a public park of Sector 9-A causing inconvenience to local residents. He has kept his bags, blankets, utensils, buckets, water bottles, polythene cover to sleep at night and other items in the park. He defecates in the open.

“The somewhat mentally unstable person has moved an entire household into the park in Sector 9-A. He is becoming aggressive and almost making a proprietary claim on the park. Apparently, he damaged a car parked nearby too. The authorities need to do something about this nuisance,” said a local resident.

Expressing surprise, residents said officials of the Municipal Corporation deputed in this area are not inspecting their own park. The man is also posing a security threat. “Since when smart cities started allowing people to settle in parks?” asked another resident.

Sec 22 park encroached too

Another vagabond has settled in the Sector 22-A park adjacent to the electricity office. Local residents said they had been complaining about him to the police, but in vain.

“He comes early in the morning in the park, which is right in front of our house. He removes defecates in the open. He seems to be mentally unstable,” shared a resident of Sector 22-A.

“Even if residents try to shoo him away, he does not bother. He sleeps on a bench. He has blanket and other beddings. Littering around the place causes foul smell. Authorities should shift such vagabonds to centres for the destitute,” he added.

Officials of the MC’s area sanitation and horticulture wings as well as the police have turned a blind eye to this nuisance.