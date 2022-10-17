Vaidhavi beats Ayesha, bags junior singles carrom title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Vaidhavi Mamgain won the girls’ junior singles title by defeating Ayesha (17-11, 21-00) during the 31st Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. The tournament is being organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association.

In the girls’ sub-junior final, Ayesha defeated Aashia (21-00, 21-00). Gopal Kakkar won the boys’ junior singles crown by registering a comeback (03-19, 21-00, 13-03) win over Pratyush Verma. Andm, Arnav Babuguna claimed the boys’ sub-junior singles title by defeating Mohammed Alfaiz (16-03, 16-00).