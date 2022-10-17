Vaidhavi beats Ayesha, bags junior singles carrom title

Chandigarh, October 16
Vaidhavi Mamgain won the girls’ junior singles title by defeating Ayesha (17-11, 21-00) during the 31st Chandigarh State Carrom Tournament at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. The tournament is being organised by the Chandigarh Carrom Association.
In the girls’ sub-junior final, Ayesha defeated Aashia (21-00, 21-00). Gopal Kakkar won the boys’ junior singles crown by registering a comeback (03-19, 21-00, 13-03) win over Pratyush Verma. Andm, Arnav Babuguna claimed the boys’ sub-junior singles title by defeating Mohammed Alfaiz (16-03, 16-00).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...