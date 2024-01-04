Vaigyanik Pradarshini organised

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chd

Riya Goel and Vanshika, students at the school, participated in the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini 2023 in Pune. The duo presented their mathematics exhibits titled ‘Let’s Play, Let’s Learn’ under the theme ‘Mathematics for All’, wherein the duo had created a game named ‘Probability King’ on the concepts of probability and its applications in real life.

PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chd

On day five of the seven-day NSS Special Camp, the Chandigarh Fire Department organised a fire safety programme. The fire officer explained all the conditions that may cause a fire to breakout and how to tackle such problems efficiently. The officials also provided the NSS volunteers with practical training for the same.

Sri Guru Harkrishan School, Chd

The school organised a teachers’ training workshop to refine the skills of its teachers. The keynote speakers for the event were Gaurav Bali and Rohit Sharma from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Around 120 teachers from the different schools attended the session. S Hardeep Singh, a member of school management, was also present at the event.