Vaigyanik Pradarshini organised

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chd
Riya Goel and Vanshika, students at the school, participated in the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini 2023 in Pune. The duo presented their mathematics exhibits titled ‘Let’s Play, Let’s Learn’ under the theme ‘Mathematics for All’, wherein the duo had created a game named ‘Probability King’ on the concepts of probability and its applications in real life.
PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chd
On day five of the seven-day NSS Special Camp, the Chandigarh Fire Department organised a fire safety programme. The fire officer explained all the conditions that may cause a fire to breakout and how to tackle such problems efficiently. The officials also provided the NSS volunteers with practical training for the same.
Sri Guru Harkrishan School, Chd
The school organised a teachers’ training workshop to refine the skills of its teachers. The keynote speakers for the event were Gaurav Bali and Rohit Sharma from Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. Around 120 teachers from the different schools attended the session. S Hardeep Singh, a member of school management, was also present at the event.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...