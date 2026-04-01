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Home / Chandigarh / ‘Vaisakhi Utsav’ kicks off with Punjabi folk performances in Chandigarh

‘Vaisakhi Utsav’ kicks off with Punjabi folk performances in Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Folk artistes from Punjab perform at Kalagram in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo: vicky
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Two-day “Vaisakhi Utsav-2026”, being organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, began at Kalagram with performances by folk artistes from Punjab. The event is aimed at giving a fillip to the vibrant cultural heritage of Punjab.

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The inaugural day of the festival witnessed a slew of scintillating folk dances of Punjab, which set the tone for a pitch-perfect musical evening to follow. Clad in their colourful attire, the artistes performed various dances.

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The show-stopping performance of the evening was “Malwai giddha”, presented by artistes under the direction of Major Singh. He also showcased the magic of his robust Punjabi folk singing.

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This was followed by a fusion of folk performances, including prominent folk dances of Punjab such as “jhoomar” by Jaswant Singh, “jindua and luddi” by Narottam Singh, “bhangra” by Amninder Singh, “baazigar” by Bakhshish Singh and others.

The concluding day will witness a flurry of performances. The star performers will include folk artistes Shaminder Shammi (and troupe), who will captivate the audience with Punjabi folk singing; and Desh Raj Lachhkani, who will present traditional “dhadi” folk singing along with his troupe.

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