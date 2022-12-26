Vajpayee remembered

Kasturba Hall residents commemorated the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a speech on his life and recital of his poetry. Also, the death anniversary of Jat ruler Raja Suraj Mal was observed followed by the Christmas celebrations, during which a cake was cut.
Residents and staff of Girls Hostel No. 8, 9, 10 and International Hostel celebrated Christmas with fervour on the premises of Hostel No. 9. The residents decorated the hostel with colourful balloons and ribbons. To add to the festivities, gifts were handed over to the inmates.
