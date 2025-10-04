DT
Home / Chandigarh / Vani, Ankush win TT titles

Vani, Ankush win TT titles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Vani and Ankush Kapoor won women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the 2nd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Vani won the women’s final by defeating Neha 11-8 7-11 12-10 11-8. In the semifinals, Vani defeated Pelf 6-11 11-811-7 11-9 and Neha ousted Cherrish 11-9 7-11 11-8 11-5.

Ankush defeated Sahil in a closely contested men’s final. He won 11-7 9-11 12-10 10-12 11-4. In semis, he defeated Pritish 11-8 11-9 11-4, and Sahil posted a comeback 7-11 12-10 15-13 6-11 11-7 win over Vikas. RD Singh, Director, New Public School, and Anup Gupta, president of Chandigarh Table Tennis Association, awarded the winners. —

