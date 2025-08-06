Vani, Vikas win TT titles

Vani Sharma and Vikas Guleria won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

In the final, Vani dominated against Cherrish Chhabra with a 11-5 11-9 11-3 verdict. In semifinals, she defeated Pelf 11-9 6-11 11-8 11-2 and Cherrish Chhabra outplayed Teetiksha Goel 11-8 5-11 9-11 11-9 11-6. In quarterfinals, Teetiksha defeated Anjali Sharma 11-7 11-5 11-6, Pelf ousted Neha Singh 11-5 10-12 11-7 11-6, Vani defeated Sherell 11-4 11-6 11-7 and Cherrish Chhabra defeated Prabhleen Kaur 11-3 11-7 5-11 11-7.

In the men’s final, Vikash Guleria defeated Vishal Garg 11-9 9-11 12-10 11-7. In semis, Guleria defeated Samarth Sharma 11-6 12-10 11-0, while Garg defeated Pritish Sood 11-1 12-10 9-11 11-9.