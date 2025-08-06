DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Vani, Vikas win TT titles

Vani, Vikas win TT titles

UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament concludes
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Vani Sharma and Vikas Guleria won the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Advertisement

In the final, Vani dominated against Cherrish Chhabra with a 11-5 11-9 11-3 verdict. In semifinals, she defeated Pelf 11-9 6-11 11-8 11-2 and Cherrish Chhabra outplayed Teetiksha Goel 11-8 5-11 9-11 11-9 11-6. In quarterfinals, Teetiksha defeated Anjali Sharma 11-7 11-5 11-6, Pelf ousted Neha Singh 11-5 10-12 11-7 11-6, Vani defeated Sherell 11-4 11-6 11-7 and Cherrish Chhabra defeated Prabhleen Kaur 11-3 11-7 5-11 11-7.

In the men’s final, Vikash Guleria defeated Vishal Garg 11-9 9-11 12-10 11-7. In semis, Guleria defeated Samarth Sharma 11-6 12-10 11-0, while Garg defeated Pritish Sood 11-1 12-10 9-11 11-9.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts