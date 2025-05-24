DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Vanishing act in Lucknow's Imambara

Vanishing act in Lucknow's Imambara

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
GP Singh
Updated At : 08:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

Some childhood memories never fade. Decades back, my father, who was working with the Railways, was posted in Lucknow — a city rich in culture. Weekends were for family outings — boating on the Gomti river, strolling at Hazratganj, shopping in Aminabad, savouring rewri, gachak and fragrance of ittar.

Advertisement

One Sunday, we visited the iconic Bara Imambara, home to the mysterious 'bhool bhulaiya' — a labyrinth of more than hundreds of passages and doors. Before we entered, our guide warned us, “Don’t wander. Without a guide, finding your way out might be difficult.”

After exploring for some time, my father joked with our guide, “We heard so much about this ‘bhool bhulaiya’ but didn’t see it!” The guide smiled and pointed at something. When my father turned back, he had vanished. We started calling out frantically, “Where are you?” Suddenly, we heard his voice, “I’m here,” but could not see him. Eventually, he reappeared, laughing; “Now you’ve experienced the 'bhool bhulaiya'.”

Advertisement

Whenever someone mentions Lucknow, the memory of this playful trick of space and sound always comes rushing back.

GP Singh, Mohali

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper