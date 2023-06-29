Vanshika enters tennis semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

Local contender Vanshika Yadav outclassed Punjab’s Avni Uttam without conceding a single game to storm into the girls’ U-14 semi-finals, during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.

Vanshika logged a (6-0, 6-0) win over Avni to move ahead in the championship. Third seed Aaradhya Tandon defeated Punjab’s Ekam Shergill (6-3, 6-4), whereas Ditti Prajapat defeated Aahana Bhalla (6-3, 6-0). Second seed Ananya Sharma logged a (6-1, 6-1) win over Jiana Chawla to move into the semis.

In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, top seed Gaurish Madaan outplayed Prabhroop Kalsi (6-2, 6-2). Second seed Ribhav Saroha also marched into the next round by defeating Viraj Singh Narang (6-4, 6-1), while Aryaveer Sharma defeated Aarav Bishnoi (6-0, 7-5). Haryana’s Yashwin Dahiya easily defeated Devansh Kamboj (6-2, 6-2).

Haryana’s Rubani makes it to semis

Top seed Haryana’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu moved into the girls’ U-18 semis by defeating Ditti Prajapat (6-1, 6-1). Punjab’s Tamanna Walia stunned second seed Bhumi Kakkar (7-5, 6-0), while Vanya Arora overpowered a tough challenge by Mannat Awasthi (6-0, 3-6, 6-2). Shrawasti Kundilya defeated Krittika Katoch (6-0, 6-2). In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Manipur’s Ashwajit Senjam defeated local challenger Akshat Dhull (6-3, 6-1), while Arntya Ohlyan faced some resistance from Anuj Pal before recording a (7-6(0), 6-1) win. Third seed Anirudh Sangra won a neck-and-neck challenge from Delhi’s Praneel Sharma (6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4), while Aarav Chawla defeated Ojas Mehlawat (6-1, 6-3) in the last quarterfinal of the day.