Vanya, Aashravya win tennis titles

Chandigarh, April 14
Vanya Arora and Aashravya Mehra won the boys and girls U-18 singles titles, respectively, during the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls U-16 and U-18 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium here.
Vanya defeated third seed Bhumi Kakkar in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 in the Girls U-18 singles final. She won the first set by conceding only one game at 6-1. In the second set, Vanya maintained her rhythm and won it 6-2 and the match without much pressure.
In the Boys U-18 singles final, Aashravya upset fourth seed Arntya Ohlyan who conceded when he was 0-4 down.
Sumukh Marya and Rubani Kaur Sidhu won the Boys and Girls U-16 singles titles, respectively. In the Girls U-16 singles final, top seed Rubani blanked Vanshika Yadav 6-0, 6-0, whereas in the Boys U-16 singles final, Sumukh defeated Devansh Parajuli in a three-setter, winning 6-7(2), 6-2, 6-1.
CLTA chief coach Y Romen Singh gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up of both events.
