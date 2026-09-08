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Home / Chandigarh / Vardhan claims gold in pickleball tournament

Vardhan claims gold in pickleball tournament

In the men’s open event, Karan Gill won the first position, followed by Pranav Kumar at second and Sidharth Saggar at third spot

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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On the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Pickleball Tournament, Vardhan won the boys’ U-19 gold medal by defeating Rayhan Dhupar, while Laksh Chawla bagged the bronze. In the doubles final, the team of Dharya Aggarwal and Shourya overpowered Tejas Nagpal and Armaan. Akshun Punchhi and Daivik Arora finished third.

In the men’s open event, Karan Gill won the first position, followed by Pranav Kumar at second and Sidharth Saggar at third spot. Shalabh Jain and Amit Gulati won the men’s 35+ doubles final by defeating Saurabh Bansal and Sujeet Goyal.

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The team of Sidharth Saggar and Sahil Bhasin claimed the third position. In the men’s open doubles final, Mansehaj Singh and Ashley Arora defeated Neymar and Prithu Kalra, while Pranav Kumar and Amit Gulati finished third. Arihaan Walia defeated Tejas Nagpal to win the boys’ U-12 gold medal, while Abhay Nandwani bagged the bronze. In the boys’ U-14 final, Jashan Chopra defeated Arihan Walia, and Tejas Nagpal finished third.

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Puneet Sharma and Harvinder Singh bagged the men’s 50+ doubles event by defeating Anand Gupta (Senior) and Anand Gupta. Manmohan S Khokher and Harish Gandhi finished third.

In the women’s open doubles final, the pair of Nehal Tageja and Jyotnoor Sethi claimed top podium position by defeating Shastta Handa and Khushi Sharma. Antara Panwar and Bhavya Garg claimed the third position.

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Anterpal Singh and Sukhdev Singh Boparai bagged the men’s 60+ doubles final by easily overpowering Sanjay Bansal and Shubhash Dawar, while Battah HS and Cheema BS finished third.

In the men’s 35+ singles event, Sidharth Saggar, Shalabh Jain and Manoj Kumar claimed the top three position, respectively, while in the open mixed doubles event, the team of Amit Gulati and Stuti defeated Pranav Kumar and Shubhangi Singh, Nehal Tageja and Ashley Arora finished with the bronze medal.

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