Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

In view of a considerable number of children still unvaccinated, the UT Administration has decided that the Covid vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake will now only be utilised for children. The vaccination will take place between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Urging those (in all age groups) who are yet to take the vaccine, the Administration said they should get themselves jabbed at permanent centres across the city The precaution dose for adults (18 to 60 years) is also available at private health facilities on a payment basis.

