VB books sarpanch for taking Rs 10K bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its campaign against corruption in the state, registered a bribery case against sarpanch Harjeet Singh Gullu of the Mattran gram panchayat in Mohali district for taking bribe in the name of police officials.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said the case had been registered on a complainant filed by Sarbjeet Kaur of Barouli village, Dera Bassi tehsil, against the sarpanch on the Chief Minister anti-corruption helpline.

He said during the investigation of the complaint and the evidence submitted in this regard, it was found that the sarpanch received Rs 10,000 from the complainant to pay the money as bribe to police officials to get her justice in a case, which was under investigation at the Sohana police station in Mohali.

The spokesperson said during the probe, allegations were found to be true and a corruption case was registered under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on November 9 against the sarpanch at the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1 police station in Mohali. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he added.