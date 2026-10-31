VB closes probe in Mohali housing project case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has closed its investigation into alleged irregularities in the selection of an architect for GMADA’s Purab Premium Apartments project in Sector 88, Mohali, despite having recommended action against senior officials, including former Chief Administrator Sarvjit Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2023.

Documents accessed by The Tribune show that the bureau had sought approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the Secretary, Vigilance, to proceed against GMADA officials. However, following a communication from the Secretary, Vigilance, the bureau subsequently closed the case. Separately, the VB began a probe into the high-rise project in November 2020 after residents complained of substandard work. A GMADA departmental inquiry flagged an alleged excess payment of Rs 51.33 crore to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd.

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