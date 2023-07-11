VB nabs retired patwari in guava orchard compensation case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed retired Patwari Surinderpal Singh, who was posted at the office of the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), GMADA, in connection with the guava orchard compensation case in Bakarpur.

This is the 18th arrest in the scam, wherein, compensation worth crores of rupees was wrongfully claimed in lieu of land acquired by GMADA at Bakarpur village in Mohali.

A VB spokesperson said he was instrumental in reporting wrong information to pass on benefits of compensation to the accused beneficiaries.

He said the Horticulture Department had sent an assessment report declaring market value of the guava plants to LAC GMADA for further disbursement of compensation, but there were differences in the names and shares of some landowners as per the revenue records. Instead of objecting to the differences, the patwari recommended the release of compensation payment in accordance with the report of the Horticulture Department.

The spokesperson further said, the naib-tehsildar forwarded the matter to the then LAC, who released the payments thereafter. He was nominated as an accused in the case and arrested today from Muktsar Sahib.