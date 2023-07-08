VC inaugurates skill laboratory at Panjab varsity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Renu Vig inaugurated a skill laboratory at the Department of Anthropology, Panjab University, under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

MSc students of fourth semester presented posters of their research work. The VC interacted with the students and encouraged them to work hard.

Prof KN Saraswathy and Prof RP Mitra evaluated the students' research work. University RUSA coordinator Prof Rajeev K Puri, Prof MC Sidhu and other faculty members were present.

The RUSA laboratory has been set up for developing skills related to anthropology. The skill laboratory would eventually lead to generation of ideas for start-ups as well as for future directions in research and development.