Panjab University VC: Target to raise Rs 100 cr alumni fund

Chandigarh, December 20

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest during the 4th Global Alumni Meet of Panjab University, slated to be held on December 23.

The event is expected to feature keynote lectures and experience sharing by university alumni, including Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to Union Government, Vikram Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Kiran Bedi, former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Justice Ritu Bahri, Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Dr Vandana Shiva, environmentalist, Sumit Grover, senior vice-president, Tech Mahindra, and SP Oswal, chairman, Vardhman Group.

“So far, 1,500 registrations have been received, of which 700 are confirmed. Around 30 alumni from abroad would be joining along with their families. The objective of this meet is to request our alumni to contribute to the corpus fund to be used for the intellectual and financial growth of the institution. Our target is to raise Rs 100 crore,” said Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

She said executive director of Reliance Industries Ltd Pawan Kapil and cluster site president of Jamnagar refinery Surinder Saini would also be joining the meet.

