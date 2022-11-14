Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 13

The tricity is grappling with vector-borne diseases as dengue and chikungunya cases have soared since October. The tricity has this year witnessed 4,039 cases of dengue and 369 of chikungunya.

Experts have linked the surge to a delayed monsoon withdrawal, enabling prolonged breeding of the vector-borne mosquitoes. As of November 12, Panchkula has seen maximum dengue cases (1,787), followed by Mohali (1,480) and Chandigarh (772).

While no deaths due to dengue have been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula, Mohali has recorded five fatalities so far this season.

The spread of chikungunya has also triggered concern as Mohali alone has recorded 221 cases. Chandigarh and Panchkula have witnessed 74 cases each. Panchkula has so far issued 6,394 notices under the Haryana Municipal Business Byelaws Act to residents for violating the norms.

The worst-affected areas in Panchkula district in terms of dengue remain Kalka, Pinjore, Surajpur, old Panchkula and Urban Panchkula.

Dr Mankirat Murara, Principal Medical Officer, Panchkula, says: “We have been carrying out field surveys and have found dengue larvae in stagnant water refrigerator trays, pots, tyres, etc. A lot of people travel during the day for work and get infected due to mosquito bites.”

In Chandigarh, as many as 11,786 notices have been issued to residents found flouting the norms. As many as 495 challans and 298 show-cause notices have also been served on public institutions.

Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, says dengue cases have started declining in the city as the temperature dips. The rise can be attributed to delayed monsoon withdrawal. The cases are, however, lower in comparison to last year, when the UT saw 1,596 cases.

The Mohali health authorities have so far surveyed 4,02,526 houses and found mosquito larvae in 12,749 dwellings. Of the 1,480 dengue patients, 324 are still undergoing treatment, said Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, adding the cases had now started to drop but a lot depended on the movement of people.

“A large number of people from the nearby areas arrive in Mohali with dengue, due to which the numbers are high. We are taking aggressive measures to contain the spread,” she said.

Transmitted by mosquito

Chikungunya and dengue viruses are transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes

Those living in or have travelled to areas where the viruses are found are at a higher risk of infection

Dengue

1 in 4 people infected will develop disease

Incubation period: 4-7 days (range: 3-14 days)

Most vulnerable: Kids under 15 years; some severe cases may need hospitalisation

Symptoms

Acute febrile illness (severity can vary over 5-7 days)

I) Febrile Phase: Lasts 2-7 days after being bitten

Fever with two or more of following: Headache, pain behind eyes, joint pain, muscle and/or bone pain, rash, mild bleeding (nose or gums)

II) Critical phase: Lasts 24-48 hours after being bitten. Most patients improve but severe cases may need hospitalisation

Warning signs: Plasma leakage, abdominal pain, persistent vomiting (at least three episodes within 24 hours)

Chikungunya

3 in 4 people infected will develop disease

Incubation period: 3-7 days (range: 2-12 days)

Most vulnerable: Newborns, older adults, persons with underlying health conditions

Symptoms

Begins as acute febrile illness (fever can last a fortnight)

Causes severe polyarthralgia (pain in multiple joints)

Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling and rash

Some may see persistence or relapse of joint pain

Acute symptoms typically resolve within 7-10 days of the infection