Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, November 13
The tricity is grappling with vector-borne diseases as dengue and chikungunya cases have soared since October. The tricity has this year witnessed 4,039 cases of dengue and 369 of chikungunya.
Experts have linked the surge to a delayed monsoon withdrawal, enabling prolonged breeding of the vector-borne mosquitoes. As of November 12, Panchkula has seen maximum dengue cases (1,787), followed by Mohali (1,480) and Chandigarh (772).
While no deaths due to dengue have been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula, Mohali has recorded five fatalities so far this season.
The spread of chikungunya has also triggered concern as Mohali alone has recorded 221 cases. Chandigarh and Panchkula have witnessed 74 cases each. Panchkula has so far issued 6,394 notices under the Haryana Municipal Business Byelaws Act to residents for violating the norms.
The worst-affected areas in Panchkula district in terms of dengue remain Kalka, Pinjore, Surajpur, old Panchkula and Urban Panchkula.
Dr Mankirat Murara, Principal Medical Officer, Panchkula, says: “We have been carrying out field surveys and have found dengue larvae in stagnant water refrigerator trays, pots, tyres, etc. A lot of people travel during the day for work and get infected due to mosquito bites.”
In Chandigarh, as many as 11,786 notices have been issued to residents found flouting the norms. As many as 495 challans and 298 show-cause notices have also been served on public institutions.
Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh, says dengue cases have started declining in the city as the temperature dips. The rise can be attributed to delayed monsoon withdrawal. The cases are, however, lower in comparison to last year, when the UT saw 1,596 cases.
The Mohali health authorities have so far surveyed 4,02,526 houses and found mosquito larvae in 12,749 dwellings. Of the 1,480 dengue patients, 324 are still undergoing treatment, said Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur, adding the cases had now started to drop but a lot depended on the movement of people.
“A large number of people from the nearby areas arrive in Mohali with dengue, due to which the numbers are high. We are taking aggressive measures to contain the spread,” she said.
Transmitted by mosquito
- Chikungunya and dengue viruses are transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes
- Those living in or have travelled to areas where the viruses are found are at a higher risk of infection
Dengue
- 1 in 4 people infected will develop disease
- Incubation period: 4-7 days (range: 3-14 days)
- Most vulnerable: Kids under 15 years; some severe cases may need hospitalisation
Symptoms
- Acute febrile illness (severity can vary over 5-7 days)
I) Febrile Phase: Lasts 2-7 days after being bitten
- Fever with two or more of following: Headache, pain behind eyes, joint pain, muscle and/or bone pain, rash, mild bleeding (nose or gums)
II) Critical phase: Lasts 24-48 hours after being bitten. Most patients improve but severe cases may need hospitalisation
- Warning signs: Plasma leakage, abdominal pain, persistent vomiting (at least three episodes within 24 hours)
Chikungunya
- 3 in 4 people infected will develop disease
- Incubation period: 3-7 days (range: 2-12 days)
- Most vulnerable: Newborns, older adults, persons with underlying health conditions
Symptoms
- Begins as acute febrile illness (fever can last a fortnight)
- Causes severe polyarthralgia (pain in multiple joints)
- Headache, muscle pain, joint swelling and rash
- Some may see persistence or relapse of joint pain
- Acute symptoms typically resolve within 7-10 days of the infection
Lower than last year in UT
Dengue cases have been declining with the decrease in temperature. The rise in cases can be attributed to delayed monsoon withdrawal. But the cases are lower than last year’s 1,596. — Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309