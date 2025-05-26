DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Vedant wins chess meet

Vedant wins chess meet

Kamya Kumari claimed the girls’ U-17 category title with 2.5 points
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:23 AM May 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With a five point score, Vedant Garg emerged as the winner of the U-17 Open category chess championships, which concluded today at the Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27.

Advertisement

Kamya Kumari claimed the girls’ U-17 category title with 2.5 points. Swastik Singhal, who had four points, finished runner up in the U-17 Open category, while Parthvi Sharma stood second in the Girls category. The four winners will represent Chandigarh at the National U-17 Championships to be held in Bihar in October.

Shashank and Jayant Atwal scored 3.5 points each, while Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi, Sukant Mohindra, Gupta Vihaan Kamalkant, Atharv Negi, Akshun Punchhi, Lakshiv Mittal and Prabhav were all tied at three points each.

Advertisement

Eshaan Saha and Anuj Bhatt posted a score of 2.5 points each, followed by Girik Gupta, Paras Kalia, Sarvesh Rana, Udeybir Singh, Kunwar Kshiraj and Tanay Grover with two points each.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper