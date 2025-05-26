Vedant wins chess meet

With a five point score, Vedant Garg emerged as the winner of the U-17 Open category chess championships, which concluded today at the Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27.

Kamya Kumari claimed the girls’ U-17 category title with 2.5 points. Swastik Singhal, who had four points, finished runner up in the U-17 Open category, while Parthvi Sharma stood second in the Girls category. The four winners will represent Chandigarh at the National U-17 Championships to be held in Bihar in October.

Shashank and Jayant Atwal scored 3.5 points each, while Ekaaksha Partap Singh Negi, Sukant Mohindra, Gupta Vihaan Kamalkant, Atharv Negi, Akshun Punchhi, Lakshiv Mittal and Prabhav were all tied at three points each.

Eshaan Saha and Anuj Bhatt posted a score of 2.5 points each, followed by Girik Gupta, Paras Kalia, Sarvesh Rana, Udeybir Singh, Kunwar Kshiraj and Tanay Grover with two points each.