Vegetable prices go through the roof in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 11

Three-day incessant rain has led to a steep increase in vegetable and fruit prices in Chandigarh with mandis witnessing very low supplies.

The prices of cauliflower and tomatoes have reached Rs 200 per kg. Those of bottle gourd and zucchini have touched Rs 100 per kg (depending upon the quality) at the Sector 26 market. While the wholesale prices of all these vegetables are low, the consumers end up paying more with vendors citing "rain havoc" for the surge.

"We have started from Agra at 5 am on Monday and reached here at 12 noon today. The roads beyond Panipat were completely jammed and we had to take a long overnight halt at Ambala. We took take a detour to reach Chandigarh. We will obviously claim the detour fare and rent for keeping the vegetable safe for extra period," said Atish, a transporter carrying zucchini to the Sector 26 market.

"There was an acute shortage of tomatoes. The supply is very limited as the rains have not only damaged the crops but also the routes, which has affected the supply. The cauliflower is being sold at Rs 200 per kg or Rs 100 per kg, depending upon the quality. Tomatoes are being sold at rates from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg. I think, the prices will remain affected for the next 20 days due to the damage caused to infrastructure by the rain," said Ashutosh, a vendor.

Even coriander, which is a must for garnishing the cooked food, and spearmint remained as costly as Rs 30 for a small bundle. A small bundle of spinach is being sold at Rs 40.

"On Friday, we sold a regular bundle of coriander at Rs 10, which is now fetching Rs 40. It's all because the wholesale prices have gone up and transporters are claiming extra charges," said Pradhan, a vendor.

Potatoes were sold at Rs 160 (5 kg) and onion at Rs 120 (5 kg), which is a minor hike in their normal prices.

Fruits have also witnessed a steep hike in their prices. A dozen bananas were being sold at Rs 90. The price of apples was Rs 140 per kg and that of pomegranate Rs 220 per kg (depending upon the quality).