Home / Chandigarh / Vegetable prices spike in Chandigarh as rain disrupts supply

Vegetable prices spike in Chandigarh as rain disrupts supply

Online delivery adds to burden as delivery charges have climbed due to mandatory handling charges and surge pricing during peak hours
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:00 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File
City residents are reeling under the twin burden of skyrocketing vegetable prices in local mandis and rising delivery costs on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.

Heavy rains and recent flooding have disrupted supplies to the region, pushing up the cost of daily essentials. Some vegetables have seen steep hikes. Bottle gourd, which was Rs 30-35 per kg last week, is now selling at Rs 40-45 per kg. Cucumber has nearly doubled in a fortnight, jumping from Rs 18-20 per kg to Rs 35-36 per kg.

Wholesale rates also reflect the surge. Okra has risen from Rs 20-25 per kg last week to Rs 30-40 per kg, with retail and online platforms quoting another Rs 10-15 higher. Tomatoes, which were available at Rs 80-90 per kg in mid-June, are now retailing between Rs 12-30 per kg, as their supply from Nashik has prevented a sharper rise unlike other vegetables. Prices of potatoes and onions are fluctuating between Rs 10-15 and Rs 30-35, respectively.

Officials from the Grain Market, Chandigarh, attribute the price hike to damaged crops in Punjab, Himachal and other areas and the need to source vegetables from distant states such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, which has inflated transportation costs.

Online orders no relief

Adding to consumer distress, those turning to online apps for convenience are facing higher bills. Delivery charges have climbed due to mandatory handling charges, and surge pricing during peak hours. Shoppers also complain that small orders often attract penalties, while free delivery requires a minimum purchase of Rs 500 — making everyday essentials more expensive.

Industry experts say quick-commerce firms are struggling with high operating costs from maintaining dark stores and rapid delivery networks. To offset losses, they are increasingly shifting the burden to customers.

