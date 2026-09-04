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Home / Chandigarh / Vehicle flaunting fake ‘Government of India’, I-T stickers seized in Panchkula

Vehicle flaunting fake ‘Government of India’, I-T stickers seized in Panchkula

Rs 16,000 challan slapped; police say bogus official markings pose security risk, warn of strict action

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Nitin Jain
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:02 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The police today seized a vehicle displaying fake “Government of India” and Income Tax Department stickers and slapped a Rs 16,000 challan on its owner. The police said this was part of an intensified crackdown on unauthorised official markings on private vehicles.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh spotted the vehicle near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Sector 24 while passing through in his official car. Noticing the words “Government of India” in English along with an Income Tax Department sticker on the vehicle, he stopped it on suspicion and questioned the driver.

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On inspection, the stickers were found to be fake. A check of the vehicle’s documents also revealed missing papers and other traffic violations, the police said.

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The DCP called the city traffic SHO to the spot, following which a Rs 16,000 challan was issued and the vehicle seized. The vehicle has been parked at the Sector 25 police post, Panchkula.

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Security concern, not just violation

Commissioner of Police (CP) Pankaj Nain said unauthorised stickers displaying government departments, official positions or “Government of India” markings amounted to more than a traffic offence.

“Using unauthorised stickers showing government departments, official positions or ‘Government of India’ on vehicles is not only a violation of traffic rules but can also pose a security concern,” Nain said, adding that the Panchkula Police was committed to strict enforcement of the traffic rules across the city.

He advised citizens against using fake stickers or number plates and asked them to carry valid documents at all times, warning that violators would face strict legal action, including vehicle seizure.

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