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Home / Chandigarh / Vehicle-lifter arrested in Chandigarh, four two-wheelers recovered

Vehicle-lifter arrested in Chandigarh, four two-wheelers recovered

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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The Crime Cell of the Sector 24 police station has arrested a habitual vehicle-lifter and recovered four stolen two-wheelers from his possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Jitu (26), a resident of Sector 20, was arrested following a tip-off. A police team arrested the accused with a motorcycle linked to an FIR registered at the Sector 39 police station.

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During interrogation, the accused led the police to two more stolen Splendor motorcycles and a Honda Activa scooter, allegedly stolen from near the Jungle Rally Ground in Sector 25.

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The police said the accused had a criminal history and had previously been booked in a case registered at the Sector 17 police station in 2024.

Investigators said Jitu is a drug addict and used smart and duplicate keys to steal vehicles. He would then sell the stolen vehicles at throwaway prices to fund his addiction.

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The accused was produced before a court on Friday. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

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