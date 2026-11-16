Vehicle set on fire in Nayagaon

Three friends and their unidentified accomplices allegedly set a cab driver’s SUV on fire in Nayagaon after he threatened to file a police complaint over a dispute involving missing car accessories.

Complainant Jaspreet Singh (32), a resident of Sector 125 near Jal Vayu Tower, said his acquaintances, identified as Vishakha, Gangu and Kala, all residents of Nabha, along with some unidentified youths, visited his house on November 12. They allegedly took the keys to his SUV and drove to Kharar, assuring him that they would return within half an hour. When they returned, the vehicle’s music system, touchscreen, accessories and some of his clothes were missing. Both parties accused each other of selling drugs.

When Jaspreet threatened to approach the police, the accused allegedly threatened him with dire consequences before leaving. He alleged that the next day, around 5 am, they returned and set his SUV on fire. Based on his complaint, the Nayagaon police registered a case.