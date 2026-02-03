DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Vehicle thief in police net

Vehicle thief in police net

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:45 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Panchkula police’s Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) Staff team has successfully solved a theft case by arresting an accused and recovering two stolen motorcycles from his possession. An online FIR was registered on January 31 at the Panchkula’s Sector 20 police station on the complaint of Meera Majumdar, a resident of Abhaypur village, Sector 19, Panchkula. In her complaint, she stated that her motorcycle, which was parked outside her house, was stolen by an unidentified person.

Advertisement

During the course of investigation, a joint team of the Sector 19 police post and the AVT Staff arrested the accused, Navjot Singh, a resident of Bhavata, Zirakpur (Punjab), yesterday, on the basis of evidence collected in the case. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and led the police to the recovery of two stolen motorcycles, including one bike without a registration number. The motorcycles were recovered from Industrial Area, Phase I, Panchkula. A case was registered against the accused. He will be produced before a court for seeking his 14-day judicial custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts