Vehicle thief in police net

The Panchkula police’s Anti-Vehicle Theft (AVT) Staff team has successfully solved a theft case by arresting an accused and recovering two stolen motorcycles from his possession. An online FIR was registered on January 31 at the Panchkula’s Sector 20 police station on the complaint of Meera Majumdar, a resident of Abhaypur village, Sector 19, Panchkula. In her complaint, she stated that her motorcycle, which was parked outside her house, was stolen by an unidentified person.

During the course of investigation, a joint team of the Sector 19 police post and the AVT Staff arrested the accused, Navjot Singh, a resident of Bhavata, Zirakpur (Punjab), yesterday, on the basis of evidence collected in the case. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and led the police to the recovery of two stolen motorcycles, including one bike without a registration number. The motorcycles were recovered from Industrial Area, Phase I, Panchkula. A case was registered against the accused. He will be produced before a court for seeking his 14-day judicial custody.

