Vehicles to be clamped for wrong parking, says Panchkula DCP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 18

Traffic police have started issuing challans by clicking photos from mobile of traffic rule violators.

Stating this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nikita Khattar said till now, the police were keeping tabs on traffic violators through nakas and CCTV cameras. But now, wheel clamps will be put on wrongly parked vehicles in the district. Besides, police teams will challan traffic violators by clicking photos of visible offences under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, she added.

The DCP said areas had been allocated to quick response teams (QRT) in the city. Wheel clamps would be put on vehicles found parked on the road and the challan pasted on these.

Violators can contact the challan office and the officer concerned will visit the spot to collect the fine and then unlock the clamp.

For offences such as without helmet, without pattern number plate, overstepping zebra crossing, without seat belt and other visible violations, the QRT concerned would click photos and send challans to the offenders’ homes.

She said there would be no laxity when it came to enforcing traffic rules in the city.

All challan officers, QRT riders were briefed in this regard at a meeting held today. She appealed to the public to keep themselves and others safe by following the traffic rules and avoid challans.