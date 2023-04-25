Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

After remaining operational from a residential area at Mauli Jagran for nearly three weeks under the new excise policy, the retail liquor vend has finally been closed.

The Excise and Taxation Department had served a notice on the liquor contractor for not conforming to the provisions of the excise policy and running the retail liquor vend by merging two residential units.

In a notice served on M/s AK Enterprises on April 2, the department had stated: “For 2023-24, you are a successful bidder for vend code 84 at Mauli Jagran. During site verification of the newly allotted liquor vends, it has been noticed you have opened a retail sale liquor vend at dwelling units 1880 and 1881, Mauli Jagran, which is not in conformity with the provisions of the Excise Policy 2023-24 and the Act/Rules framed thereunder.”

As per clause No. 22, licences will be granted for locations notified in the excise policy. These licences will be granted in SCO/SC/shop/booth, etc. in sectors, industrial areas, NAC, rehabilitation colonies.

Licensees are to ensure no vend is run from a residential dwelling unit, non-commercial premises/spaces, resumed/nonconforming properties. The department will not be responsible for providing space for liquor vends, states the policy.

“For not conforming to the provisions of the excise policy, it is clarified the retail sale liquor vend licence will not be granted at the said location. Hence, you are hereby directed to shift your retail sale liquor vend immediately from the current location to another appropriate location as per the Excise Policy 2023-24,” stated the department, adding the new location must comply with the provisions of the policy and its guidelines.

According to the policy, in case a successful bidder fails to arrange suitable/eligible premises within 30 days from the date of allotment, 15% bid money paid as security will be forfeited and e-bids will be invited again for the licence after re-fixing the reserve price for the remainder period of the licence.

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) had also requested the Excise and Taxation Department to initiate action against the licensee for violation of the excise policy.

The CHB stated during the previous excise policy (2022-23), it was found a liquor vend was operating from dwelling units 1880 and 1881 at Mauli Jagran by then licensee M/s Pawan Kumar.

A show-cause notice for cancellation of dwelling units was issued to the allottee for different violations, including using premises for commercial purpose by operating it as an English, wine and beer shop, whereas the dwelling units are for residential purpose only.

Thereafter, the department directed the retail sale licensee to shift the liquor vend. However, the licensee moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court and got a stay on October 29, 2022. The next hearing is on April 27.

However, the new licensee opened the liquor vend from the same dwelling units at Mauli Jagran in violation of the new excise policy.

Violation by previous licensee