Vendor held in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

A vegetable vendor, who was recently released on bail, has been arrested by the police in a case of snatching. Earlier, two other accused, an auto driver and a juvenile, were apprehended.

The complainant, 24-year-old Jiban Kumar Khadka, a resident of Mori Gate, Mani Majra, had reported that he worked at a bar near Kala Gram.

On August 24, while he was returning from work, an auto stopped close to him. One of the three miscreants alighted from the auto and snatched his mobile phone.

Later, two accused were apprehended by the police.

The police said the third accused, named Karan, alias Apple, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had also been arrested. He was earlier booked in a case of robbery in 2022 and of sexual harassment in June this year. He was released on bail about one month ago.

Motorcycle thief arrested

The police have nabbed a vehicle thief and recovered three stolen motorcycles. The suspect, Deepak, alias Kikkar (21), of Mauli Jagran, was arrested near the sports complex in Mani Majra with a stolen motorcycle. The police said two more stolen motorcycles were recovered on the basis of disclosures made by him. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.