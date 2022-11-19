Vendor killed in mishap, villagers block highway

Mohali, November 18
Irate residents blocked the Chandigarh-Ropar highway for more than an hour after a vegetable vendor died in a road accident at Sahauran village, near Kurali, around 6 pm today. They also vandalised the truck.
The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh, who was crossing the road when an oil tanker hit him, killing him on the spot. The truck driver fled the spot after the mishap. He is survived by three children and his wife.
Village residents claimed they called up the police thrice, informing them about the accident, and sought an ambulance for the victim.
“A police team arrived at the scene around an hour after the accident. No ambulance was provided by them. The victim suffered head injuries and died on the road,” said a villager.
In another road accident, a 62-year-old woman died after a speeding truck hit a scooter near the flyover in Dhakoli on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Renu Bhatia of Dhakoli.
