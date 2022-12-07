Vendors block road in Sector 35

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Street vendors blocked traffic in protest against the area councillor in Sector 35 here today.

The road was blocked for about half an hour causing inconvenience to commuters. The protesters said they were being removed from the vending areas by the Municipal Corporation. They blamed local councillor Prem Lata for the same.

The vendors relented on being assured of a resolution to their problem in a meeting with the Mayor tomorrow.

The councillor said it was the drive of the enforcement wing and she had nothing to do with it. She added that vendors were encroaching on corridors and other public places.