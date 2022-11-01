Vendors' delegation meets city Mayor, raises demands

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

A delegation of vendors today met Mayor Sarbjit Kaur over various issues.

They demanded more representation in the Town Vending Committee (TVC). Ram Milan Gaur, president of the Chandigarh Street Vendors Association, said as per the Street Vendors Act, 40 per cent vendors should be part of the committee. It was said the TVC members should not be appointed under political pressure.

The delegation also demanded that all vendors should be provided space in vending zones. The facilities of water, electricity and toilets should be provided in these zones. Widows, physically challenged and senior citizen doing business from vending zones should be charged half the fee, they said.

“Harassment to vendors should be stopped, as our goods are confiscated for various reasons,” said members of the association.

Earlier, the union staged a protest near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir at Sector 20. They had planned a march to the MC office to lay siege to its building, but the police persuaded them into calling off the protest and submitting a memorandum to the Mayor instead.