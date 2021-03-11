Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, June 4

Illegal vendors, encroachments on roads, in markets and at parking places lend an untidy look to Zirakpur. Fruit sellers and other vendors are to largely blame for traffic woes and insanitary conditions in the town.

Commuters feel harassed You can make wide roads, flyovers and underpasses, but if encroachments continue like this, all these are of no use. — Santosh Agarwal, A Banker Officialspeak The enforcement team is evicting vendors and removing encroachments in Baltana, VIP Road and other areas daily. MC official

The Patiala chowk road, Sabzi Mandi underneath the flyover, the furniture market in Baltana, Gazipur market and VIP Road are the hotspots where queues of vegetable vendors and rehriwalas can be seen during the rush hours in the morning and evening. They choke the already narrow roads and cause traffic snarls.

At the Patiala chowk road, vendors and fruit sellers virtually choke the busy road in the evening. Many fatal accidents had happened at this spot. The Sabzi Mandi on the main Chandigarh-Ambala highway presents a shabby and unhygienic look with stray cattle in plenty feeding on vegetable waste. It also creates a traffic bottleneck.

“You can make wide roads, flyovers and underpasses, but if encroachments continue like this, all these are of no use,” said Santosh Agarwal, a banker who commutes on the Patiala road daily.

The Baltana furniture market is known for its encroachments and narrow road. School buses often get stuck in traffic snarls here in the morning.

The parking lots and market corridors on VIP Road are dotted with eatery stalls and mobile food vans. Small vendors compete with shopkeepers for customers, denying the VIP Road market a smart look. Residents say the Gazipur market road is encroached on both sides by vegetable sellers in the evening, leaving little space for vehicles to move.

"Already, the roads are in a bad condition and vendors leave little space for vehicles. In the evening, there are frequent fights between themselves which discourages women and children to come to shops," said Sachin Bansal, a Gazipur shopkeeper.