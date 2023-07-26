Vendors hold protest in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 25

Scores of vendors of the Sector 78 vegetable market on Tuesday parked their carts in front of the Municipal Corporation office and blocked its main entrance in protest against the civic body and the police for not allowing them to run their business.

Led by social activist Balwinder Singh Kumbhra, vendors, with vegetables and fruits in hand, raised slogans against the civic body for denying them their livelihood.

“We are operating from here for the past four years and ready to pay the required fee, but the MC is hell-bent on removing this mandi. We have given representations to the DC, MC Commissioner and Mandi Board officials,” he said.

