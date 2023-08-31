Vendors honoured

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 30

The office of the PNB Lead District Manager held a one-day workshop in collaboration with the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC)-Punjab and the Urban Local Bodies under the PM SVANidhi scheme at the Municipal Corporation Office in Mohali.

The event was a step towards advancing the ambitious government scheme that focusses on providing street vendors with streamlined access to affordable credit for their economic upliftment.

