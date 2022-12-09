Vendors in Non-vending Zone: Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear ‘contempt’ plea on December 20

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

More than three years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court made it clear that the city’s downtown and Sectors 1 to 6 were no-vending zones, a Bench today fixed December 20 as the date for hearing a petition alleging contempt of court filed against UT Adviser Dharam Pal and two others senior functionaries.

In their petition placed before Justice BS Walia’s Bench, Harbans Singh and other petitioners, through counsel Vikas Malik, contended that they had procured shops/vends in earmarked and approved area in the Sukhna Lake shopping zone and were paying huge rent to the administration.

It was added that the High Court had passed explicitly, unambiguous directions in the matter. Besides, an undertaking was submitted by a respondent. The respondents were otherwise also under a legal obligation to remove all street vendors from Sectors 1 to 6, which had been identified to be no-vending zone.

The respondents, by permitting unauthorised vendors in the vending-free zone, had violated directions issued by the High Court vide order dated October 17, 2019, and had committed contempt of court, it was added.

Virtually rapping the authorities concerned for converting tourist attraction Chandigarh into a vending zone, the High Court had in October 2019 directed immediate removal of unregistered vendors from Sector 17, while making it clear that the city’s downtown and Sectors 1 to 6 were no-vending zones. Directions were also issued for allocating proposed sides to the registered vendors. For the purpose, the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and first puisne Justice Rajiv Sharma had then set a four-week deadline.