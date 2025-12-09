Verification of voters begins in Panchkula dist

In a major exercise ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Panchkula district have begun matching details of present-day voters with records from the 2002 voter list.

Giving more information, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma said, “This door-to-door verification is a crucial pre-activity initiated to ensure preparation of clean and error-free voter lists for both Assembly constituencies in the district. The names of voters, who were not listed in the 2002 rolls, but whose parents or grandparents were registered at that time, are now being cross-checked. BLOs have been deployed to visit households and collect accurate information directly from voters. So far, around 1,02,000 voters have already been matched with the 2002 data.”

Sharma said residents, who were unaware of whether they or their parents or grandparents were registered in the 2002 voter list of any state in India, could search their details themselves through the “Search your name in last SIR” facility available on the Election Commission of India’s website. This feature also helps in identifying the relevant Assembly constituency, polling station number and serial number in Haryana, he said.

Urging full cooperation from the public, Sharma appealed to voters in both the Assembly segments to provide precise information when BLOs visit their homes. He stressed on the importance of sharing accurate details regarding the state, Assembly constituency, polling station number and serial number previously associated with their family members. This, he said, would help ensure that updated voter lists were completed without errors and that eligible dependents were duly registered.