Verka booth in Sector 29-D market: Chandigarh MC, Urban Planning Dept put on notice, asked to file reply on July 5

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 23

A local court has issued notices to the Municipal Corporation through Chief Engineer and the Department of Urban Planning, UT Administration, to file reply on July 5 on a plea filed against giving permission to a Verka booth in the Sector 29-D market.

In the civil suit filed through advocate Sahil Singla, Harjinder Singh, president of the Market Welfare Association, Sector 29, said on June 11, 2023, employees of the MC and other department entered the Sector 29-D market and illegally encroached on the public pavement and dug up an area for a Verka booth.

Harjinder said he objected to the setting up of the booth in the market because one Verka booth agency was already operating from a booth in Sector 29-D.

He said setting up a Verka booth in the market would create more traffic problems as two temples — Sai Mandir and Baba Balak Nath Mandir — and a government school are already there. The area was facing huge rush. The allotment violates the legislation and the zonal plan’s rules.

Harjinder said he also sent a representation to the departments concerned for the reallocation of the booth. The petitioner further claimed that the Sector 29-D market was accessible to residents only by footpath maintained by the government.

He said in case the respondents succeeded in achieving their illegal designs of allowing a Verka booth adjoining the Post Office in Sector 29-D market, then the petitioner would suffer an irreparable loss and injury, which could not be compensated in terms of money. There was no such requirement of the said booth owing to the already existing agency in the Sector 29-D market.

After hearing the arguments, the court said: “Before granting stay in favour of the plaintiff, I deem it fit to issue notices to the opposite parties for July 5 to file a reply. The notice has also been issued to the licence holder and Markfed, Sector 34, Chandigarh.