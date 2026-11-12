Verka milk gets costlier in Punjab from November 13; check revised rates

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Milkfed) has announced an increase in the maximum retail prices (MRP) of several variants of pouch milk sold under its flagship cooperative brand, Verka, in Punjab, adjoining areas and Delhi-NCR. The revised rates will come into effect from the morning of November 13.

This is the second price hike in less than a year. Milk prices were increased by Rs 2 per litre in May this year.

Amul and Mother Dairy have also increased the prices of several milk variants by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, with the revised rates coming into effect on Thursday.

As per the revised price list, the price of a 500-ml pouch of full cream milk will increase from Rs 36 to Rs 38, a hike of Rs 2. Standard milk will cost Rs 35, against the existing price of Rs 33. Toned milk (500 ml) will become costlier by Re 1, with its price rising from Rs 30 to Rs 31. Double toned milk will also see a Re 1 increase, from Rs 27 to Rs 28.

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The price of 500-ml cow milk will go up from Rs 31 to Rs 33, while skimmed milk will cost Rs 25, against the current price of Rs 24.

In the one-litre category, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76, against the existing price of Rs 72, an increase of Rs 4. Standard milk will be priced at Rs 69, compared to Rs 65 earlier. The prices of toned and double toned milk will increase by Rs 2 each to Rs 61 and Rs 55, respectively.

The 1.5-litre packs of full cream, standard and cow milk will each see a Rs 6 increase. Their revised prices will be Rs 112, Rs 102 and Rs 96, respectively.

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Similarly, the two-litre packs of full cream and standard milk will cost Rs 150 and Rs 136, respectively, against their existing prices of Rs 142 and Rs 128.

There will be no change in the prices of 180/200-ml double toned milk and 350-ml toned milk. However, the pack size of the latter will be reduced from 350 ml to 320 ml. The quantity of the 450-ml standard milk pack will also be reduced to 430 ml, without any change in its MRP of Rs 30.

The revised rates will apply to pouch milk sales in Punjab, adjoining areas and Delhi-NCR. The decision was taken following a meeting with the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited.