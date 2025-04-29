Verka milk price hiked by Rs 2/litre from April 30

State-owned milk brand Verka has announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in the maximum retail price of its pouch milk variants in Punjab and adjoining areas, along with Delhi and NCR, with effect from April 30. However, prices of other milk-based products will remain unchanged for the summer.

The price of full cream milk (500ml) pouch has now been revised from Rs 34 to Rs 35, standardised (STD) milk (500ml) pouch from Rs 31 to Rs 32, toned milk (500ml) pouch from Rs 28 to Rs 29, double toned milk (500ml) from Rs 25 to Rs 26, and cow milk (500ml) from Rs 29 to Rs 30. There has been no change in the price of skimmed milk (500ml) at Rs 23.

Similarly, prices for 1-litre and 1.5-litre pouches have been hiked by Rs 2 and Rs 3, respectively.

Advertisement

Officials said the price hike was necessitated after the increase of rates by other dominant dairy players in Punjab and adjoining areas.

“The revision is an annual exercise during summers to compensate dairy farmers as the production of milk decreases and input cost goes up,” officials said.

Advertisement

The Punjab State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited arrived at a decision to hike the prices after a meeting of the members on April 28 and an approval by the Milkfed Managing Director. General managers of Amritsar, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, and Bassi Pathana have been informed in this regard.

Other products

Dahi (180gm cup): Rs 20

Dahi (350gm cup): Rs 33

Dahi (400gm packet): Rs 32

Plain Lassi (800ml): Rs 30

Cheese (200gm): Rs 81