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Home / Chandigarh / Verka staff protest enters Day 6 in Mohali

Verka staff protest enters Day 6 in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:43 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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The protest of outsourced workers at Verka’s milk and cattle feed plants entered its sixth day in Mohali. A high-level meeting called by the Managing Director of Milkfed ended inconclusively on Monday.

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Union leaders alleged that instead of resolving the demands of the employees during the meeting, an attempt was made to intimidate them. On this occasion, the protesters also raised slogans against the Punjab Government and officials of the Cooperation Department. State president of the union Pawandeep Singh and general secretary Jasvir Singh said while the Punjab Government was claiming that it had completely eliminated the contracting system (outsourcing) from government institutions, thousands of workers at Verka plants were being exploited.

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