Veterans, juniors shine in Tricity tennis tourney

Abhijay Saini advanced to the boys’ Under-14 final of the ongoing Tricity Open Tennis Tournament, organised by the Sports Department, with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Aarnav Singh.

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He will face Samrat Das in the final after the latter defeated Ruhaan 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinal.

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In the boys’ Under-18 semifinals, Ayaan Chandel beat Aarav Bishnoi 6-3, 7-5. In the men’s open singles semifinals, Neeraj Yashpal outplayed Daksh Kapoor 6-1, 6-0, while Shourya Jishtu defeated Vrishin Awasthi 6-3, 6-1.

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In the girls’ Under-18 final, Mannat Awasthi edged past Japjit Kaur Badhohal in a hard-fought contest, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to lift the title.

In the boys’ Under-14 category, Inayat Mittal defeated Divnoor Kaur 6-0, 6-1 to claim the title. Ruhaan secured third place with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aarnav Singh, while Heena Mehta finished third in the girls’ event after beating Alisha Dahiya 6-4, 6-0.

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In the boys’ Under-18 category, Aarav Bishnoi claimed third place with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mohit Singh, while Ditti Prajapat secured third place in the girls’ event by defeating Florence Bhumbak 6-1, 6-0.

In the veterans’ category, Sukhbir Singh won the men’s 45+ title, defeating Gagandeep Washu 6-4, 6-4, while Ashish Kapoor finished third. Pawan Kapoor clinched the men’s 55+ title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Vineet Peshwaria, and Rajesh Dhaiya secured third place by defeating Sanjeev Sharma 6-4, 6-4. In the women’s 35+ category, Madhu Maan defeated Rashmi Mohan 9-3 to win the title.

In doubles action, Washu and Ashish defeated Mohan Singh and Gur Ajaypal Singh 6-1, 6-4 in the men’s 45+ semifinals, while Shyam Jagat and Sukhbir Singh registered a similar win over Rajesh Dhaiya and Sukhjit Singh.

In the men’s 55+ doubles semifinals, Sanjeev Sharma and Baljeet Singh beat Pawan Kapoor and Narendra 10-4 (super tie-break). In the 35+ doubles semifinals, Rajeev Goel and Prasang Raheja defeated Munish Kumar and Gaurav Kumar 6-4, 6-2.

Sahil Mittal won the men’s 35+ title, beating Munish Kumar 6-3, 7-5, while Sandeep Kumar finished third with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Vishal Gautam.