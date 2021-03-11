Veterans' TT meet from Aug 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Veteran Table Tennis Committee will organise the 6th Chandigarh State Masters Table Tennis Championship from August 13 to 14 at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. It will be organised for above 40 years (born on or before December 31, 1982), above 50 years (born on or before December 31, 1972), above 60 years (born on or before December 31, 1962), above 65 years (born on or before December 31, 1957), above 70 years (born on or before December 31, 1952) and above 75 years (born on or before December 31, 1947). Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers till August 12.