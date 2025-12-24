Vets on strike, work hit in Mohali centres

The OPD services remained suspended at veterinary hospitals in Mohali district on Tuesday as doctors there suspended work, seeking salary and promotion benefits.
For nearly five years, Punjab’s veterinary doctors have been demanding pay parity with general doctors, restoration of dynamic assured career progression, HRA and full salary during the probation period.
Doctors assembled at the Veterinary Polyclinic, Balongi, and burnt copies of the Finance Department’s letter, dated January 4, 2021, saying it disturbed pay parity through “deceptive means”.
