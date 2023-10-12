 VHS to organise basketball c'ship from October 14 : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Vivek High School, Sector 38, will organise the annual Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy at Sector 42 Sports Complex from October 14 to 20. As many as 72 teams will participate in both boys and girls categories.

HS Mamik, Chairman, Vivek High School, said the tournament was organised annually for Under-12, Under-14 and Under-17 age groups.

