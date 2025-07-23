Vice-Chancellor, philanthropist discuss development of Punjabi University

Renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust SP Singh Oberoi met with Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh and discussed various possibilities for the advancement and development of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor commended Oberoi and his organisation for their meaningful financial contributions to the field of education, noting that their assistance enabled underprivileged students realise their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Oberoi said the doors of the trust were always open for students in need. He shared that like every year, representatives of the trust would soon contact the university to identify deserving students. He emphasised that providing aid through the university ensured it reached those who truly needed it.