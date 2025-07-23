DT
Vice-Chancellor, philanthropist discuss development of Punjabi University

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:15 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust SP Singh Oberoi met with Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh and discussed various possibilities for the advancement and development of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor commended Oberoi and his organisation for their meaningful financial contributions to the field of education, noting that their assistance enabled underprivileged students realise their dreams of pursuing higher education.

Oberoi said the doors of the trust were always open for students in need. He shared that like every year, representatives of the trust would soon contact the university to identify deserving students. He emphasised that providing aid through the university ensured it reached those who truly needed it.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

