Vice-President to inaugurate agri tech fair in Chandigarh tomorrow

Chandigarh, November 2

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) today announced that it will host the 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India-2022, an agricultural and food technology fair, from November 4-7 at the Parade Ground in Sector 17 here.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the fair, which will have 246 exhibitors, including 27 from as many as four foreign countries. The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Digital Transformation for Sustainable Agriculture & Food Security’, which encompasses focus on sustainable agriculture, technologies, enhancing productivity and profitability for various stakeholders in the agriculture chain, innovations for growth and sharing of best practices for agri excellence.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) are partner ministries for the fair.

Sanjiv Puri, chairman, CII Agro Tech India 2022, and CMD, ITC Limited, said, “It is critical to usher in future-ready agriculture, leveraging the power of digital technology as well as by building climate resilience and adaptive capacity to enable enhanced farmer incomes and empowerment. The fair promises to be an effective platform to showcase and discuss some of the emerging opportunities in this crucial sector that provides livelihoods to a large proportion of the country’s population.”

Traffic restrictions

In view of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit to the city for inauguration of the CII Agro Tech India-2022 at the Parade Ground, traffic restrictions will be imposed near the venue on November 4.

A road stretch from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout up to Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22-A, on Udyog Path, a road in front of Urban Park up to Hotel Shivalikview and a stretch from the light point opposite the MC office up to the Parade Ground will remain closed from 6.30 am to 12.30 pm. No general parking will be allowed in the parking areas in front of the RLA office, behind the showrooms opposite the MC office, adjoining Hotel Shivalikview and between the Parade Ground and the ISBT-17.

Meanwhile, buses coming towards the ISBT, Sector 17, would be diverted towards the ISBT chowk from the Kisan Bhawan chowk and the Piccadilly chowk via Himalaya Marg and shall reach the ISBT from the small chowk near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump.

