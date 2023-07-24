Victim's friend claims responsibility

Zirakpur, July 23
Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Mohnewalia, of Mohnewal village, near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district, today took the responsibility for the attack on two youths at Metro Plaza in Zirakpur two days ago.
Jassa, who was once a partner of victim Inderjit Singh, claimed the responsibility on his Facebook account, saying that he has a role in this attack and no one else is to blame. He warned that even if Inderjit survived, he would attack him again so that any friend would think 100 times before deceiving a friend.
Meanwhile, the police are still searching for the three assailants who opened fire at two youths in Lohgarh. The police said both victims were out of danger now. On a complaint of victim Inderjit Singh’s mother, Jaswinder Kaur, a case has been registered. The complainant suspects that the attack was carried out by Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, who hired shooters for the same.
Her son and Jassa used to run a joint de-addiction centre in Una, Himachal Pradesh. Jassa allegedly duped her son in financial matters. The police, however, suspect Inderjit had an affair with Jassa’s wife.
