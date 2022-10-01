Panchkula fire victims to get pucca booths, allotment letters distributed

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today distributed allotment letters among vendors who had lost their shops in the Sector 9 rehri market fire on September 1. The vendors have been allotted pucca booths to be built at the site.

Khattar laid the foundation stone of Antyodaya Market, which will come up at the rehri market site. He performed a havan and later distributed allotment letters to eight of the 134 allottees. The CM also released a brochure of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on the occasion.

He said pucca booths would also be built at the rehri markets of Sector 7, 11 and 17 here.

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the HSVP would spend Rs 50 lakh on providing toilet and drinking water facility at Antyodaya Market.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Commissioner of Police Hanif Qureshi, HSVP Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and HSVP Administrator Dharamvir Singh were among those present on the occasion.

#manohar lal khattar #Panchkula